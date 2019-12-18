TOMORROW: Shop Late Thursday + Gift Rescue in the West Seattle Junction

Holiday gift shopping not done yet? Tomorrow brings the last West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Shop Late Thursday of the season – with a bonus – the Gift Rescue:

The Junction volunteers will be set up in the Windermere lobby ready to wrap! Loaded with wrapping paper, bags, festive tissue paper and ribbons, we’ll be ready to wrap gifts you’ve purchased throughout the season in the Junction. Plus, it’s Shop Late Thursday in the Junction; many of the Junction merchants will be open till 8 PM (or later). The merchants will be ready to help you hand-select the perfect gift. There’s always free gift wrapping and bags too at CAPERS, Curious Kidstuff, and Click! It’s the Junction to the rescue!

You might need an assistant with an umbrella – or at least a water-resistant shopping bag.