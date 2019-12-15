Temporary dog-park appeal fight to get a hearing on Monday

(WSB photo from October, site currently planned as temporary off-leash area at Westcrest)

A Westcrest Park neighbor who says the planned temporary replacement for the dog park is too small will argue her case downtown tomorrow.

West Seattle’s only dog park is closing for up to six months next year because of a drainage project; we first heard about it when Inge Anderson‘s appeal was mentioned at an HPAC meeting in August. At the time, as we subsequently reported, the city only planned to keep the “small/shy dog area” open during the closure, but it has since – as reported here in October – planned to cordon off some extra space north of the Westcrest P-Patch. Not big enough, Anderson says, so she continued to pursue her appeal of the Determination of Non-Significance filed by the city in relation to the drainage project. Anderson contends Seattle Parks should create a much-bigger temporary dog park with some of the space further north at Westcrest, atop the underground reservoir. When that came up at an October community meeting about the temporary dog park, a Parks rep said it wasn’t possible, but Anderson communicated separately with Seattle Public Utilities, which told her it was. (We asked Parks Friday about the discrepancy and have not yet received an answer.)

Her hearing before the city Hearing Examiner, previously set for September, is now scheduled for 9 am tomorrow in the HE’s hearing room on the 40th floor of the city Municipal Tower (700 5th Ave.). There’s not likely to be a decision immediately, as the HE usually issues a written ruling a few weeks after a hearing. The drainage project that will close the permanent off-leash area is expected to start next spring.