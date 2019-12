1:42 PM: Seattle Fire has just upsized a response in the 4100 block of 38th SW. Crews already on scene say it’s a wall fire and everyone is out OK.

2:05 PM: Photo added. Many of the units have been dismissed from the call.

2:10 PM: Our crew reports the fire is out, not much damage – an electrical short is suspected but the SFD investigator has been called in to check and City Light has been summoned too. The three people who were in the house are unhurt.