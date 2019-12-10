IN THE JUNCTION: Pajamarama + Cocoa Cris Cringle this weekend

Another fun-filled holiday weekend is days away, featuring two unique events in The Junction:

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Junction Association)

PAJAMARAMA, SATURDAY AM: That mug is one of the potential bonuses to a new West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays event – shop in your jammies this Saturday from 9 am to noon! Junction merchants invite you, “Gather friends and mugs, as we’re having a pajama party. Shop in your pajamas, enjoy free cocoa, whipped cream, and sprinkles at the cocoa filling station. Why stop at home in your pajamas when you can shop here! When you shop in jammies and spend $20 or more, you’ll receive a limited-edition diner mug too. Supplies are limited, so come early.”

Imagine the photo opportunities. Speaking of which, before the weekend’s out:

(Photo courtesy Cocoa Cris Cringle)

COCOA CRIS CRINGLE, SUNDAY PM: There’s no Santa photo like a photo with Cocoa Cris Cringle at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska), and he’ll be there Sunday (December 15th), 4-7 pm: $20 includes the use of hats, props, and candy canes. Proceeds benefit the West Seattle Food Bank. Bonus: “This year we have live musical accompaniment with keys by Hugh Sutton; I will be singing some holiday classics!” P.S. Pets welcome.