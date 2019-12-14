West Seattle, Washington

14 Saturday

42℉

HAPPENING NOW: Regional robotics tournament at Louisa Boren STEM K-8

December 14, 2019 11:34 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Hadn’t heard about this until Lisa texted this morning – thank you! Louisa Boren STEM K-8 is hosting a big regional robotics tournament all day. You’re welcome to stop by and watch the action in the school gym.

It’s a VEX IQ Challenge tournament, qualifying competitors to advance to state, as explained here.

Special guest while we were there, the Seattle Police bomb-squad robot:

We’re told teams from as far away as Olympia are participating; finals are at 3:15 pm. Boren STEM K-8 is at 5950 Delridge Way SW.

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Regional robotics tournament at Louisa Boren STEM K-8"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.