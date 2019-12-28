BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Grillbird ‘getting very close’

Two months have passed since we first reported that a teriyaki restaurant called Grillbird is taking over the ex-Pizza Hut on the southwest corner of 35th/Morgan. Art has recently appeared on the north (above) and south sides of the building, so we checked in with proprietor Matt Parker, to find out about it and about his progress toward opening. Regarding the latter, he tells WSB, “We are getting very close and still on track to open in the 2nd or 3rd week in January. The last few weeks are always a toss up with getting your inspections, but we are planning on a January opening for sure!” He also says he hopes to have a menu on the Grillbird website in early January. As for the art: “I designed it and worked with my friend, local artist Sam Trout, to paint it on the building.”