8 for your West Seattle Thursday!

(American Goldfinch, photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visitors in town for the holidays? Bring them to the home of West Seattle’s history, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum, noon-4 pm. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

SSC CAMPUS TOUR: Thinking about starting or resuming your college education? Visit South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) for a tour at 2 pm. (6000 16th SW)

SHOP LATE THURSDAY & ‘GIFT RESCUE’: One more chance to “shop late” for holiday gifts in The Junction. With a bonus tonight – the “Gift Rescue,” including wrapping in the Windermere lobby, as previewed here, 5-9 pm. (4526 California SW)

STEVE RYALS DUO: Live music at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki, 6 pm. No cover. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)

EARLY OUTREACH MEETING FOR ALKI PROJECT: 6 pm at Alki Community Center, meet 2330 Alki SW project team members to talk about the proposed townhouse development. (5817 SW Stevens)

‘GET FIT, WEST SEATTLE’ INFO NIGHT: Ready to “Get Fit” in the New Year? Be at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) 7 pm tonight to learn about the free couch-to-half-marathon program. (2743 California SW)

STUDENT CONCERT: West Seattle High School Band, Orchestra, and Choir winter concert at 7 pm in the WSHS Theater. All welcome, no admission charge. (3000 California SW)

BRASSY: Super Krewe at Parliament Tavern! 9 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)