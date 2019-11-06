6 for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Northern Flicker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for the hours ahead:

VFW RENOVATIONS: A volunteer effort with The Mission Continues, the Seahawks, and others is happening inside the VFW Post 2713 hall in The Triangle, now through 2 pm. You’re welcome to join in. (3601 SW Alaska)

DANCE TIME WITH LAUREN PETRIE: Dancing at the Senior Center of West Seattle with live music by Lauren Petrie. $5 members/$7 nonmembers. No-host bar. (4217 SW Oregon)

FREE GROUP RUN: The weather’s still dry! Celebrate by running with West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), 6:15 pm. (2743 California SW)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL’S FUTURE: Will the group continue meeting? If you want to be part of the discussion, be there 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

JIM PAGE: Singer-songwriter performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

THE LOOSE HEELS: Kick up your heels with this country band, 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)