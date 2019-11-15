West Seattle, Washington

15 Friday

WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY GUIDE: Here’s version 1.0. Got something to add?

November 15, 2019 9:58 am
With a big weekend of holiday bazaars beginning, and less than two weeks left until Thanksgiving, we’ve published the first version of our annual West Seattle Holiday Guidesee it here. Thanks to everyone who’s sent listings already; we’ll be updating daily, so please keep sending more – from shopping events to concerts, performances, celebrations, Santa photos, religious services, whatever your organization/school/etc. is doing that’s seasonal, now through New Year’s, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

