WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY GUIDE: Here’s version 1.0. Got something to add?

With a big weekend of holiday bazaars beginning, and less than two weeks left until Thanksgiving, we’ve published the first version of our annual West Seattle Holiday Guide – see it here. Thanks to everyone who’s sent listings already; we’ll be updating daily, so please keep sending more – from shopping events to concerts, performances, celebrations, Santa photos, religious services, whatever your organization/school/etc. is doing that’s seasonal, now through New Year’s, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!