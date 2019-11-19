MURDER CASE: Testimony continues in trial of Edixon Velasquez’s accused killers

(WSB photo, September 2017)

Two years after 25-year-old Edixon Velasquez was shot dead in the street outside his Westwood home, the two people charged in his murder are on trial.

After multiple questions about how the trial was going, we were finally able to go to court today, the only way to get that answer.

King County Superior Court Judge Kristin Richardson, a former prosecutor, is presiding over the trial of 23-year-old Anna Kasparova and 21-year-old Abel Linares-Montejo. Kasparova is the victim’s former girlfriend; Linares-Montejo is a subsequent boyfriend of hers, and described in court documents as believed to be the father of the baby she delivered in May of last year, eight months after the murder.

Prosecutors allege that they went to Velasquez’s house on September 19th, 2017, with the intent of robbing him; after Kasparova lured the victim outside, they say, Linares shot him twice. She was arrested the next day; he was arrested two weeks later.

The trial started in late October with jury selection. The prosecution called three witnesses while we were there today. The first was a records custodian from Facebook/Instagram, verifying records the company turned over from social-media messaging allegedly related to the case. The other two were a close friend of Linares and the friend’s cousin, both now 21 years old; they were both residents of an Auburn mobile-home park at the time of the murder. They spoke about visiting Alki earlier on the day of the shooting – not with Linares – but then catching up with him much later, after the shooting, and being present when police arrested him two weeks later. Questioning also centered on whether the alleged robbery attempt was planned, all the way down to a slang term used in messaging that might have indicated a plan.

The trial is expected to last at least through next week, Judge Richardson noted this afternoon. Testimony continues tomorrow morning but it will be a half-day, she also said. The trial briefs filed by both sides show a very short list of possible defense witnesses, including potentially the defendants themselves.