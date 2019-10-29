CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Trial under way in 2017 murder of Edixon Velasquez

(WSB photo, September 2017)

Two years after the murder of 25-year-old Edixon Velasquez outside his home in Westwood, his accused killers are on trial. The victim’s former girlfriend, 23-year-old Anna Kasparova, and 21-year-old Abel Linares-Montejo are charged with murder in the deadly shooting. He is accused of pulling the trigger, after she allegedly lured him outside his house. Kasparova was arrested less than a week after the murder; Linares-Montejo was arrested the following month. Recently revised charging documents accuse the two of first-degree murder committed in the course of attempted robbery. The trial is currently in the first phase, jury selection.