West Seattle, Washington

15 Friday

52℉

HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk’s November edition

November 14, 2019 6:55 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle Art Walk | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

Haven’t been out on tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk yet?

Jewelry is the star of the show at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor), which just sent that photo. Stop in before 8 pm Also in The Junction:

Billy King is one of the artists at tonight’s pop-up in what’s been nicknamed “West Seattle’s Up House,” a little house between big buildings at 4526 42nd SW. See Jillian Kimball Alvis‘s work there too, before 8 pm. Some venues are open later; see the map/list in our full preview.

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk's November edition"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.