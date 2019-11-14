HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk’s November edition

Haven’t been out on tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk yet?

Jewelry is the star of the show at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor), which just sent that photo. Stop in before 8 pm Also in The Junction:

Billy King is one of the artists at tonight’s pop-up in what’s been nicknamed “West Seattle’s Up House,” a little house between big buildings at 4526 42nd SW. See Jillian Kimball Alvis‘s work there too, before 8 pm. Some venues are open later; see the map/list in our full preview.