ELECTION 2019: Third round of results; Herbold lead over Tavel widens

3:35 PM: Just in – the third round of general-election results. For Seattle City Council District 1 (West Seattle/South Park):

Lisa Herbold – 13,330 – 53.53 %

Phil Tavel – 11,482 – 46.11 %

Herbold’s 1,800+-vote lead is up from about 700 votes yesterday, 500 votes on Tuesday. About 11,000 ballots remain to be counted in D-1. King County Elections plans to release two counts tomorrow, 4 and 8:30 pm.

3:49 PM: As for the other six City Council races, two notes: In D-3, Kshama Sawant has gained major ground on Egan Orion, now fewer than 800 votes and three percentage points behind; in D-7, Andrew Lewis has pulled ahead of Jim Pugel, by 300+ votes. Statewide, Referendum 88 is still losing (but narrowly); I-976 is still passing.