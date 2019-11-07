West Seattle, Washington

ELECTION 2019: Third round of results; Herbold lead over Tavel widens

November 7, 2019 3:35 pm
checkbox.jpg3:35 PM: Just in – the third round of general-election results. For Seattle City Council District 1 (West Seattle/South Park):

Lisa Herbold – 13,330 – 53.53 %
Phil Tavel – 11,482 – 46.11 %

Herbold’s 1,800+-vote lead is up from about 700 votes yesterday, 500 votes on Tuesday. About 11,000 ballots remain to be counted in D-1. King County Elections plans to release two counts tomorrow, 4 and 8:30 pm.

3:49 PM: As for the other six City Council races, two notes: In D-3, Kshama Sawant has gained major ground on Egan Orion, now fewer than 800 votes and three percentage points behind; in D-7, Andrew Lewis has pulled ahead of Jim Pugel, by 300+ votes. Statewide, Referendum 88 is still losing (but narrowly); I-976 is still passing.

6 Replies to "ELECTION 2019: Third round of results; Herbold lead over Tavel widens"

  • Alki Homeowner November 7, 2019 (4:16 pm)
    Logic is prevailing late!

  • HTB November 7, 2019 (4:28 pm)
    I seriously do not understand what is wrong with this city. If the council is allowed to pursue its policies, everyone successful will simply follow Amazon and move to Bellevue. We’ll be left a city of poor people and government workers/

  • Andros November 7, 2019 (4:31 pm)
    Pretty sure that race is settled now. 

  • Jort November 7, 2019 (4:48 pm)
    I hate to bring this up, but I was specifically asked by somebody named “Lisa Herbad” in a comment from the primary elections in August to “Talk to me in November, Jort.” This person promised, without qualification, that “Your socialist princess is going to lose.”  I was also told to “enjoy what you think is a victory today” because “us sane people will have the last laugh in November.” So, I guess … where’s the laughter? Not actually funny? No? Maybe making political predictions with total certainty is not a super good idea. Also, don’t accuse your opponents of liking “tents, RV’s and drugs” just because they disagree with you. I sincerely hope this relentlessly debated topic gets some clarifying direction: the voters of West Seattle have chosen what they want. It wasn’t the “Safe Seattle”/”Seattle Is Dying” garbage that was peddled. That lost.

