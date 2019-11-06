6 for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Red-breasted Sapsucker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUPPORT FOR WRITERS: 6 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, facilitated by Hugo House. (2306 42nd SW)

LGBTQ TEEN MEETUP: Second meetup for local teens organized by the Gender Family Alliance, 7 pm – info here; contact organizers for location.

POEMS AND STORIES: 7 pm PoetryBridge event at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. This month’s featured readers are Paul Nelson and T. Clear. All ages. (5612 California SW)

Q&A WITH YOUR LEGISLATORS: State Sen.Joe Nguyen and Reps. Eileen Cody and Joe Fitzgibbon are in the spotlight to answer your questions at a “town hall” during tonight’s 34th District Democrats meeting, 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. All welcome. (9131 California SW)

‘A FEW GOOD MEN’: Second week begins for the West Seattle High School Drama Club production, 7:30 pm curtain. Ticket info (veterans free!) is in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: “It’s another Joe Doria Wednesday! This month featuring Eric Eagle and Brian Monroney.” 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

