West Seattle, Washington

15 Tuesday

48℉

WHALES: Orcas off West Seattle

October 15, 2019 9:01 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

Texter says Southern Resident Killer Whales are off Fauntleroy, northbound.

Share This

No Replies to "WHALES: Orcas off West Seattle"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.