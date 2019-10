Received via text last night just before all the weather havoc:

Hi from Pigeon Point… just had a Buck sighting in our backyard that borders the Duwamish Greenbelt near Pathfinder K-8…. wanted to share; he’s heading East back into the greenbelt at this time.

Last deer sighting we heard about was more than two years ago; that in turn was almost a year after a few weeks of sightings of a deer eventually dubbed Westley – last seen heading into South King County.