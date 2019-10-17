WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: School-district work truck stolen

If you happen to see a pickup truck with a Seattle Public Schools logo – take a closer look, because it might be the truck Derek has reported as stolen:

On the morning of 10-17-2019 between 4-7 AM, my work truck was stolen from the field of the Southwest Athletic Complex. The truck is a white late 1990s to early 2000s Chevy two-door with a Seattle School district logo and #319 on the back; the windshield is also smashed and the license plate number is 56489C. Thanks all for your help in returning our work truck.

As always, police advise calling 911 ASAP if you find/see a stolen vehicle.