VIDEO: What else SDOT has planned for SW Barton by Westwood Village

One week ago, we showed you the concrete curb extension that’s been added on the westbound side of SW Barton alongside Westwood Village, where a driver hit and killed a pedestrian three months ago, in an area where neighborhood advocates have been pleading for safety improvements for years. But that’s not all SDOT is planning in the area, the West Seattle Transportation Coalition was told at its meeting last week. The briefing by Brad Topol, who’s currently leading SDOT’s Vision Zero efforts, was a followup to his WSTC appearance last July. Here’s what he brought to show what’s in the works:

(Here’s a PDF version if you can’t read it via Scribd above.) Also, we recorded him on video:

You’ll note in the renderings that a flashing beacon is now planned for the area as part of the conversion of Metro Route 120 to the RapidRide H Line; that’s something that Topol had said in July was not in the plan.

Also discussed: Sightline effects of Metro buses parked along Roxhill Park, along eastbound SW Barton. SDOT plans curb paint and, if needed, signage to keep buses from parking where they impede visibility.

Regarding the curb extension, Topol drew some concern about the lane-narrowing pushing bicycles into the center of the traffic lane. He said this area is in the Bicycle Master Plan and could see a protected bike lane in the future. WSTC pressed further on design inconsistencies between this and, for example, Avalon. Topol’s predecessor Jim Curtin, also in attendance, jumped up to say that Avalon is being readied for protected bike lanes now, while Barton is only a possibility fo the future.

Continuing, Topol said 26th/Barton has work on the way to address its “high collision” status as well as Neighborhood Street Fund. “Leading pedestrian interval” signal timing was installed last week – only required a change in software programming. (LPI gives pedestrians a head-start over cars that might be turning into their path.)

One more question from WSTC for SDOT: How do you involve the Westwood Village property owner/management in these decisions? Short answer: They don’t even know who those are, let alone have interaction with them. But WSTC members observed that transportation flow outside the shopping center shouldn’t be considered as if it’s not related to the flow within/through the center.