(WSB photos/video)

Something new at the West Seattle Monster Dash this year – the addition of a Family Fun Zone meant this morning’s event in Lincoln Park was about more than dashing. The 5K, however, was still the main event:

This year’s turnout to support West Seattle Cooperative Preschools was more than 430, bigger than last year. Here are some of the costumes we noticed:

This was the eighth West Seattle Monster Dash – first one was back in 2012.