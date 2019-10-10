VIDEO: West Seattle Junction’s new Mural Alley debuts

A new look and new identity for the midblock passage on the west side of the 4700 block of California SW, between Northwest Art and Frame and Puerto Vallarta – it’s now Mural Alley, dedicated during tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk. Lora Radford of the Junction Association was joined by contributors for the ceremony.
Maybe you joined muralist Stacey Sterling – seen in our video – during Summer Fest?
Also part of tonight’s ceremony, Bob Henry, who’s been renovating West Seattle’s historic murals (as well as the new Mural Alley), talking about how he got involved:
Of course there was a ribbon-cutting:
The murals, like the one Blue Geisha Tattoo artists painted of movie star Hedy Lamarr, have plaques:
Go see the rest for yourself!
