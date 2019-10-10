VIDEO: West Seattle Junction’s new Mural Alley debuts

A new look and new identity for the midblock passage on the west side of the 4700 block of California SW, between Northwest Art and Frame and Puerto Vallarta – it’s now Mural Alley, dedicated during tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk. Lora Radford of the Junction Association was joined by contributors for the ceremony.

Maybe you joined muralist Stacey Sterling – seen in our video – during Summer Fest?

(WSB photo from last July)

Also part of tonight’s ceremony, Bob Henry, who’s been renovating West Seattle’s historic murals (as well as the new Mural Alley), talking about how he got involved:

Of course there was a ribbon-cutting:

The murals, like the one Blue Geisha Tattoo artists painted of movie star Hedy Lamarr, have plaques:

Go see the rest for yourself!