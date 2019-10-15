TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)
7:02 AM: Good morning! No current incident/alert reports.
(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)
7:02 AM: Good morning! No current incident/alert reports.
Traffic much heavier this morning than yesterday, but still ‘seemed’ less chunky than the past weeks. Left Morgan jct at 0630 and arrived Bellevue 0655. I skipped the AWV to I5 north interchange and took 4th Ave up to Edgar Martinez blvd to get on I90 eastbound.
99 North was better! I was able to get up to the speed limit before merging over. There is an “illegal to cross double white line” sign that some people still ignored and merged right away. Hopefully they will figure it out after a few days.
| 2 COMMENTS