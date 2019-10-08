TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:15 AM: Good morning! If you use Airport Way, note that police have shut it down just south of the West Seattle Bridge because of a crash.

TRANSIT NOTE: From Metro:

Beginning Wednesday, October 9 and until further notice, Metro routes 21 Express, 21 Local, 50, 55, 773 West Seattle Water Taxi Shuttle and the RapidRide C Line will not serve stop #22820 northbound on 35th Av SW just south of SW Avalon Way, due to construction. During this time, riders may board or exit routes 21 Express and Local, 55 and the RapidRide C Line heading toward downtown Seattle, Route 50 to Othello Station and Route 773 Water Taxi Shuttle to Seacrest Marina at the temporary stop eastbound on SW Avalon Way just east of 35th Av SW.

7:28 AM: SPD confirms the Airport Way crash has killed at least one person, so that scene will be closed for quite a while.