NAME TIME: Deadline approaching for 48th/Charlestown park suggestions

(WSB file photo, future park site at 48th/Charlestown)

Back in August, Seattle Parks announced the call for suggestions about what to name the future park at 48th SW/SW Charlestown. The deadline’s now less than two weeks away, so in case you missed it, or didn’t have time to send in a suggestion, we’re publishing this reminder. The city bought and “landbanked” the third-of-an-acre site five years ago and now is getting ready to turn it into a park, as explained and shown here. Our previous coverage has details on criteria for name consideration and where to send your suggestion(s) – find all that here.