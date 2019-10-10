HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, October edition

5:56 PM: As previewed on our “West Seattle Thursday” list, tonight’s edition of the West Seattle Art Walk is a big one! Above, that’s artist Lezlie Jane at a new WSAW venue – Brace Point Pottery in Arbor Heights (4208 SW 100th). She is known for so much public art, but this is her first solo show of paintings! You can meet her at the gallery until 8 pm. Much more coverage to come!

6:12 PM: More paintings – this time at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW) in The Junction, with co-proprietor Frances Smersh. As explained on the Click! website:

Both her jewelry and her paintings have long been defined by organic forms and color. While we still carry a collection of Frances’ jewelry in-store, painting and drawing have become her primary creative outlet. As her young-onset Alzheimer’s Disease has progressed her paintings have become increasingly abstract. This show includes acrylic works on wood panels, ink on paper, and watercolor, which she has recently discovered a fondness for.

Her reception is continuing until 8 pm too.

Also in The Junction, until 7:40 pm, stop in at John L. Scott (4555 California SW) to enjoy the third Art of Music performance, this time featuring the Nathan & Roz Duo.

And at 7 pm, the Mural Alley dedication is happening on the east-side midblock in the 4700 block of California SW.