City Council debate, West Seattle Art Walk, and much more for your Thursday!

(Pileated Woodpecker, photographed in Fauntleroy Park by Mark Wangerin)

Busiest day/night this week, and this is just some of what’s up in the hours ahead:

LAFAYETTE WALK-A-THON: Until 1:30 pm, it’s the annual fundraiser, with grades taking turns walking around the Lafayette Elementary playground. (2645 California SW)

MORE LIGHT-RAIL ALTERNATIVES? 1:30-4 pm, the Sound Transit Board‘s System Expansion Committee will decide whether to recommend including more routing alternatives in environmental studies for West Seattle to Ballard light rail. Here’s the agenda (PDF); here’s the public-comment summary that will be presented to the committee. The meeting in the ST boardroom downtown includes a public hearing. It’ll also be livestreamed. (401 S. Jackson)

HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR’S STORY: Pete Metzelaar speaks at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 1:30 pm. (4217 SW Oregon)

SEATTLE PLANNING COMMISSION IN DELRIDGE: As previewed here, this advisory group is coming to West Seattle and will hear from community reps. There’s also a public-comment period. 4 pm in the Youngstown Cultural Arts Center Movement Studio. Here’s the updated agenda (PDF). (4408 Delridge Way SW)

NATIONAL COMING OUT DAY CELEBRATION: 5-7 pm at Hiawatha Community Center, a celebration for LGBTQ people and allies, with music, art, food, resources, more. (2700 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, WITH MURAL ALLEY DEDICATION & MUSIC: Big West Seattle Art Walk tonight! Map/venue list here (PDF) and below:

(WSB is an Art Walk sponsor.) See the highlights here. Among them:

Frances Smersh exhibition @ Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) – 5-8 pm, the co-proprietor of Click! – who has continued prolifically making art as she deals with young-onset Alzheimer’s – is this month’s featured artist.

Lezlie Jane’s solo exhibition – Meet the artist who’s created so many beloved public-art works around West Seattle! It’s her first solo show of paintings, at Brace Point Pottery (4208 SW 100th), reception 5-8 pm.

The Art of Music – 6-7:40 pm, indoors this time:

The Art of Music is a series of performances by musicians presented by the West Seattle Junction Association (partial funding by: Seattle Office of Arts & Culture) and scheduled to take place on, and complement, Second Thursday Art Walk evenings. The third performance will take place inside the offices of John L. Scott Real Estate West Seattle (4445 California SW) beginning at 6:00 pm and providing 90 minutes of entertainment— featuring the Nathan and Roz Duo — adult contemporary top 40 from pop, soul and jazz standards for the entire family. Enjoy music, art on display, and specials offered by participating businesses in the Junction during the same evening!

‘Mural Alley’ dedication – Be at the walkthrough north of NW Art and Frame (west side of 4700 block of California SW) at 7 pm – details here.

CHIEF SEALTH IHS OPEN HOUSE/CURRICULUM NIGHT: Chief Sealth International High School families, it’s your night to find out more about what your student(s) are studying this year – details in our calendar listing. 6-8:25 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm at Southwest Library, Jeff Smoot talks about his new memoir, “Hangdog Days: Conflict, Change, and the Race for 5.14.” (9010 35th SW)

CITY COUNCIL DEBATE: Phil Tavel and Lisa Herbold‘s next side-by-side in District 1 is 6:30 tonight at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, presented by CityClub. Details and RSVP link are here. Doors open at 6. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

IMPACT WEST SEATTLE: You can make a difference by giving! You’re welcome at the group’s quarterly meeting, 7 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

‘SUNSET BABY’: 7:30 pm curtain tonight at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor), “Sunset Baby” by Dominique Morisseau. Ticket info here. (4711 California SW)

CECIL MOSES & THE SG’S: Funk at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $5 cover. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE THE FULL LINEUP … for today, tonight, and beyond, via our complete calendar!