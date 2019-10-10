HAPPENING NOW: Walkathon in sunshine @ Lafayette Elementary

One month into the new school year and fundraising season is revving up. At Lafayette Elementary (2645 California SW), today is Walk-A-Thon day, with students and staff taking turns out on the playground. With iffy weather this time of year, the event hasn’t always been sun-splashed, but this year, the weather’s perfect. Bake sale too, if you stop by to show support:

The Lafayette Walk-A-Thon is scheduled to continue until 1:30 pm.

