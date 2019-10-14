HALLOWEEN/HARVEST EVENTS: Last call to get them in our guide

Almost time to launch the annual special guide for West Seattle Halloween events and this month’s other seasonal celebrations. Thanks to everyone who’s already sent listings for the guide and our calendar; we wanted to mention one more time in case you haven’t sent information about yours! As with regular event listings, we just need the W’s – what, when, where, who, weblink if you have one – emailed to westseattleblog@gmail.com. Thank you! Watch for the guide by midweek.