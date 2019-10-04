From the ‘in case you wondered too’ file: 35th/Othello

The photo is from Pam, one of a half-dozen-plus people who have messaged us wondering about the yellow tape at the former Fire Station 37 (privately owned since the city sold the landmarked property seven years ago). The tape’s been there a few days, as we told a texter last night, but then when police cars were spotted there as well at midday today, sparking a rush of other inquiries, we asked SPD. Today’s response was to check out possible trespassing, we’re told. No one located. (That doesn’t explain the tape, but it has many possible uses, more often “hazard” than “crime.”)