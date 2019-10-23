FERRY ALERT: 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth next week

Early warning that the Washington State Ferries “Triangle Route” will be down a boat next week:

The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will operate on its two-boat alternate schedule for one week this Monday, October 28, through Friday, November 1. M/V Sealth will leave the route for necessary maintenance and its annual U.S. Coast Guard-mandated inspection, leaving only the M/V Kitsap and M/V Issaquah.

Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and should expect delays. We understand this service disruption will affect customers’ travel plans, and we will work to return the vessel back service as soon as possible.