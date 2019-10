From today’s Land Use Information Bulletin, approval notices for Delridge and Alki projects, each opening appeal periods:

*4155 Delridge Way SW, six townhouses. Here’s the notice (PDF); the appeal deadline is October 21st.

*1728, 1730 Alki SW, technically two separate projects, twp 2-unit buildings on adjacent sites. The notices and decisions are here and here, both with the appeal deadline of October 28th