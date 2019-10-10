CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS slowpitch team to play for Metro League championship

Next Tuesday afternoon, Chief Sealth International High School‘s slowpitch team plays for the Metro League championship! That news, and the photo, comes from Chief Sealth athletic director Ernest Policarpio, who says it’ll be the first time a CSIHS team has played for a Metro championship since the boys’ basketball team in 2011. The game’s against Cleveland, 4 pm Tuesday (October 15th) at the upper softball field at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, across the street from CSIHS) and they hope to fill the bleachers with fans. This is just the second season for the program.