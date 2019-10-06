6 for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Western Grebe, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, today’s classic is “Juke Girl.” $1 members/$2 nonmembers, popcorn included. (4217 SW Oregon)

LEARN ABOUT ZONING: What does Residential Small Lot zoning mean for West Seattle neighborhoods? Learn about it with local architect Matt Hutchins, 5 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Quarterly meeting at The Kenney (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. See the agenda in our calendar listing. All welcome. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

MADISON MIDDLE SCHOOL PTSA: General meeting at 7 pm, Madison MS library. (3429 45th SW)

OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm at The Skylark, free, all ages until 10 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THE SUFFERING F-HEADS: “Punk/jazz provocateurs,” 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MORE ... on our complete calendar!