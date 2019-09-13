West Seattle scene: Wine Walk night in The Junction

Busy volunteers at the check-in for tonight’s West Seattle Wine Walk (did you know the Junction Association runs on lots of volunteer power?). It was sold out in advance – so keep watch for next Wine Walk announcement and buy your ticket(s) early! Tonight’s participating wineries included West Seattle’s own Welcome Road Winery, pouring at VAIN:
Both of those businesses are WSB sponsors, as are participants Viscon Cellars (pouring at CAPERS), Click! Design That Fits, and Menashe & Sons Jewelers.
