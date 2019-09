(WSB file photo)

Are you ready? Sunday (September 22nd) brings the next Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church. This twice-yearly event usually brings in tons of recyclables. No charge – just drive up/ride up/walk up and drop off recyclables with 1 Green Planet, 9 am-3 pm. See the latest list of what they will/won’t accept this by going here (PDF). Fauntleroy Church is at 9140 California SW (map).