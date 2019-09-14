SEEKING SCHOLARSHIPS? Call for entries in VFW’s $30,000 competition

Is someone in your household thinking about college? VFW Post 2713‘s annual competition is on! Here are the details.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2713, in West Seattle, announces this year’s VFW’s Voice of Democracy Scholarship competition. Students in grades 9-12 must write and record a three-to-five minute essay on “What Makes America Great” using an audio CD/flash drive and present their recording, typed essay, and completed entry form to the VFW Post by Oct. 31, 2019. Local Post winners compete at the District level, winners advance to the state. All state first-place winners receive a four day trip to Washington, D.C., and the chance for their share in scholarships. The first-place national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship.

Patriot’s Pen

Grades 6-8. The national first-place winner wins $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.

The essay patriotic theme is also: “What Makes America Great” and between 300-400 words.

Both programs are approved by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Youth Essay

This is a VFW Washington State Department competition for students in Grades 3-5. The theme is: “How I would encourage respect to the Flag of the United States” and be 250 words or less. .

Students from the following participated in 2018: Our Lady of Guadalupe School, Madison Middle School, Holy Rosary School, Holy Names Academy, Chief Sealth High School, and home school.

VFW West Seattle Post 2713 increases awards to $1,725 for 2019/2020:

Voice of Democracy, grades 9-12, $500/$400/$250

Patriot’s Pen, grades 6-8, $150/$100/$75

Youth Essay, grades 3-5, $100/$75/$50

This program is completely voluntary, a student (including home schooled) does not have to go through their school to participate. Interested students and teachers should contact Bill Dwyer, wcajmg@gmail.com, telephone (206) 938- 5719 or Ben Skwiercz, bens@halcyon.com, telephone 425-941-4651.

All entries must be in to Farwell Roosevelt VFW Post 2713 by Oct. 31, 2019 at 3601 S.W. Alaska Street, Seattle, WA 98126.