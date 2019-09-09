Governor visits Harbor Island to launch hybrid-electric ferry program at Vigor

We are at the Vigor shipyard on Harbor Island, where Gov. Jay Inslee has just ceremonially launched the program that will build at least one hybrid-electric vessel for Washington State Ferries. There’s funding for one – $160 million – in the state transportation budget over the next 3 years, and the WSF Long-Range Plan recommends more. Construction of the first one starts in 2021. At least two WSF Jumbo Mark II vessels will be converted, too. More to come.
