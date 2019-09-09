West Seattle, Washington

Governor visits Harbor Island to launch hybrid-electric ferry program at Vigor

September 9, 2019 2:01 pm
We are at the Vigor shipyard on Harbor Island, where Gov. Jay Inslee has just ceremonially launched the program that will build at least one hybrid-electric vessel for Washington State Ferries. There’s funding for one – $160 million – in the state transportation budget over the next 3 years, and the WSF Long-Range Plan recommends more. Construction of the first one starts in 2021. At least two WSF Jumbo Mark II vessels will be converted, too. More to come.

  • dsa September 9, 2019 (2:41 pm)
    Is Hybrid Electric the govs  green term for Deisel Electric?  choo choo train engines

    • WSB September 9, 2019 (3:00 pm)
      It’s not “the gov’s green term,” but yes, diesel will be the other fuel source. The diesel engines will recharge the batteries. They haven’t gotten to the point yet of plug-in recharging/

