Duwamish Tribe gets city grant for part of safety project

(WSB file photo)

The Duwamish Tribe is a step closer to buying a site adjacent to its West Seattle Longhouse for parking expansion, thanks to a city grant. An announcement Friday of grants from the Equitable Development Initiative included $575,000 for the tribe “to purchase property adjacent to the existing Longhouse to support the continued viability of the cultural space (to) help visitors safely access the Longhouse.” As we reported earlier this year, including in this January report on the Longhouse’s 10-year anniversary, the tribe has been trying to get city help for a safe crossing on West Marginal Way. They’re still working toward that, Longhouse director Jolene Haas told WSB when we asked her about the new grant after last night’s candidate debate. She also says that while this city grant will enable them to buy the property to the south that currently holds an old house, it’s only part of the $800,000+ they applied for, so they will need to fundraise to cover the rest of the cost of converting the site.