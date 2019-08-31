WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More car prowls – and a bike left behind

Two more reader reports of car prowls, starting with one in which someone else’s stuff was left behind:

ARBOR HEIGHTS: From Morgan:

Someone broke into my car last night in Arbor Heights (police report filed) and, in addition to stealing a bag of items to go to Goodwill, left us a stereo faceplate and bike. I’d love to reunite these items with their owners, if possible. Stereo faceplate is a Kenwood; bike is a metallic blue Magna.

If one or both of those might be yours, contact us.

MORGAN JUNCTION: From Ranny: “I would like to report a car prowl in my vehicle on the night of August 28th. I was parked on SW Graham St and California Ave, pretty close to the main road. No windows were bashed in, but petty change and an Apple cord was stolen. Please be careful!”