TUESDAY: Nature walk on Puget Ridge



(2017 WSB photo: Looking into West Duwamish Greenbelt from NE edge of SSC campus)

We feature a lot of local nature walks/hikes that happen on weekends – but tomorrow brings a rare weekday-morning opportunity, so in case you haven’t already seen the listings in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, you’re invited to join a free “mindful meditation” nature walk Tuesday morning, 10:30 am on Puget Ridge. Meet at the main entrance to the Seattle Chinese Garden on the north side of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Recreation Specialist John Hasslinger will be there to lead the short walk through the SCG and adjacent greenbelt. Just show up!