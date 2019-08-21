PLAN AHEAD: 1 month until fall Recycle Roundup

(WSB photo, April 2019)

The rain’s one reminder that fall isn’t far away. Also, we have another reminder: Fauntleroy Church‘s Recycle Roundup, 9 am-3 pm Sunday, September 22, is now one month (and a day) away (and yes, we know that’s technically the last day of summer). On behalf of the organizers, Judy Pickens just sent the updated one-sheet (PDF) of what their partner 1 Green Planet will and won’t be accepting this time around. Judy notes one point of special emphasis – if you’re recycling a gas-powered tool (mower, trimmer, etc.), please be sure the fuel’s been emptied. Recycle Roundup is free and happens in the church’s lot at 9140 California SW.