NEW 5K: First-ever Alki Beach Sunset Run set for next month

For years, there’s been a late-summer run on Alki. Two years ago, after Northwest Hope and Healing stopped presenting the Alki Beach 5K, the Cosmo 7K moved to West Seattle. This year, the late-summer run has another big change: It’s become the Alki Beach Sunset Run, and it’ll happen five weeks from tonight, on Friday evening, September 6. That means an evening road closure on the usual 5K route from Alki Bathhouse to Anchor Park and back; we’re still waiting for the full plan, but the race FAQ says the city is requiring organizers to reopen the road by 7:30 pm, a little over an hour after the 6:20 pm start. As with the past two years’ Cosmo 7Ks, an afterparty with DJ and drinks is planned for racers. Registration is open here.