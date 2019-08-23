HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Beer & Music Festival, night 1

(WSB photos)

The beer is cold and the music’s cool as the first night of the second annual West Seattle Beer & Music Festival continues at Alki Masonic Center (4736 40th SW). We were there as the live music got going with Fly Moon Royalty:

Next up onstage, Marmalade, scheduled for 8:15 pm, followed by DJ Indica Jones. The music’s on the north side of the site, with beer booths on both sides, including local faves like White Center’s Future Primitive Brewing:

Above are Dave, Shelley, and Andrew. (See the music and beer lists here.) The festival (including tomorrow’s 2:45 pm .5K Run4Food) is raising money for the West Seattle Food Bank, and you can stop by their booth on the south side to find out how they help thousands of your neighbors every year:

Above are WSFB executive director Fran Yeatts with volunteer Bobby. Not far away, food trucks with options from tacos to banh mi. The festival segues into the #NotDoneYet afterparty at 10 pm; tomorrow’s the long day, with VIP tickets getting you in at 1:30 pm, music starting with Willow at 2:15 pm, general admission at 3 pm. Tickets/info here!