COUNTDOWN: Five weeks until ‘A Grand Affair’ to help West Seattle Food Bank

(WSB photo by Leda Costa, September 2018)

You’re invited to end summer by helping ensure the West Seattle Food Bank can keep going strong through fall and winter – tickets (and sponsorships!) are available now for this year’s “A Grand Affair.” The announcement:

Five weeks to go to the West Seattle Food Bank’s 4th annual Roaring ’20s-themed A Grand Affair Cocktail Benefit, Friday evening, September 20th beginning at 6:30 pm at The Sanctuary at Admiral.

Bring your friends to this fun benefit that will celebrate the Food Bank’s achievements in helping our neighbors who are in need of food and other services. The evening will be filled with casino-style gaming with a chance to win prizes, hosted wine, beer & hors d’oeuvres, themed cocktails by Peel & Press and The Bridge, Husky Deli’s Jack Miller serving Whiskey Shakes, a photo booth, silent & live auctions, and a chance to give back through Funds for Food.

Dress is cocktail attire but themed costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $75/guest and $85 at the door. Each guest will receive $10,000 worth of gaming chips with each ticket. To be a sponsor, purchase tickets, see our fabulous auction items, or get more A Grand Affair information, go to: westseattlefoodbank.ejoinme.org/AGA

All proceeds will go to providing the 11,500 individuals we serve yearly with nutritious food and other needed services through our shopping style distribution, Mobile Food Bank, Home Delivery, Backpack Program, Baby & Child Corner, Pet Pantry, Bookcase and Community Connections. For more information, or to donate, go to westseattlefoodbank.org.