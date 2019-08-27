BIZNOTE: Metropolitan Market’s Admiral redesign, new hours (longterm too)

Thanks to readers who’ve asked about another remodel in progress at the Metropolitan Market (WSB sponsor) Admiral store. The work has changed the store’s hours temporarily – and a long-term change is ahead, too. First, about the remodel: MM marketing director Cameron Ito says the remodel is scheduled to be complete in early October, adding, “Among the many exciting improvements in the store, the remodel will include a new Health & Wellness department, increased product selection, and overall redesign in select areas.” The sign above shows the temporary hours during the remodeling work, but a longterm change is ahead too; Ito says that after the remodel, permanent hours will be 5 am-1 am daily.