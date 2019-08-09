9 for your West Seattle Friday!

(Red-breasted Nuthatch, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN: Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open until 8 pm, Hiawatha wading pool (Walnut/Lander) is open noon-6:30 pm (second-to-last day of the season!), and the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open until 8 pm.

BINGO! Weekly bingo! 11 am-2:30 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

TALK WITH YOUR COUNCILMEMBER: 2-7 pm, City Councilmember Lisa Herbold is holding this month’s “district office hours” at South Park Community Center. Drop-ins welcome. (8319 8th Ave. S.)

CONCERTS AT THE MOUNT: 5:30 pm, dinner’s available for purchase; 6 pm, music begins. The Abbagraphs‘ ABBA-tribute performance continue the series tonight. Free, bring your own chair/blanket. South side of Providence Mount St. Vincent campus. (4831 35th SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), live music with Nelson Wright, Steve Beck, & Brian Cutler. (5612 California SW)

OUTDOOR MOVIE: “Captain Marvel” is this week’s movie at Aegis Living, 7 pm. (4700 SW Admiral Way)

‘9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL’: This summer’s Twelfth Night Productions show continues tonight at the West Seattle High School Theater, 7:30 pm. Ticketing info and more here. (3000 California SW)

MARLEY’S GHOST: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall, celebrating the release of their latest album. (7904 35th SW)

3 BANDS AT THE PARLIAMENT: Human Ottoman, Moon Letters, and Funk Jazz with Peter Daniel, 9 pm, $8. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

