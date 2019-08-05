5 for your West Seattle Tuesday!

(Great Blue Heron out fishing, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

What’s up for the rest of your Tuesday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Sunny, warm day, so enjoy the pools: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open 11 am-8 pm, Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) is open noon-6:30 pm, South Park (738 S. Sullivan) is open noon-7 pm. And the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

DESIGN AN APP: Summer of Learning programs continue at Seattle Public Library branches, including this one at 2 pm at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

VEGAN POP-UP: Cycle Dogs sends word their truck is back in West Seattle, 5-9 pm at Ounces, “an all-vegan food truck, serving comfort fast food; dogs, burgers, fries & other noms. If you’re not vegan, you’ll be blown away by how much you like the experience. We guarantee it. For reals.” (3809 Delridge Way SW)

TRACK WORKOUT: Free workout with West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor); meet at the store by 6:30 pm. (2743 California SW)

OPEN MIC: The microphone is yours after 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)