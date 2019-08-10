10 for your West Seattle Friday!

(Wilson’s Warbler, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Weekend’s almost here! But first …

POKEMON-ECON: Got a Pokémon fan in the family? South Park Hall is hosting this event now until 2 pm as a fundraiser. (1253 S. Cloverdale)

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN: Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open until 8 pm, Hiawatha wading pool (Walnut/Lander) is open noon-6:30 pm, and the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open until 8 pm.

BINGO! 11 am-2:30 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

LEMONADE STAND TO HELP REFUGEES/IMMIGRANTS: 3:30-5:30 pm at Fauntleroy ferry dock, as previewed last night, kids from Taproot School will be selling lemonade to help immigrant/refugee families. (4829 SW Barton)

FREE TACOS: Visit Ounces between 5 and 9 pm for free tacos from the Qt food truck. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

CONCERTS AT THE MOUNT: 5:30 pm, dinner’s available for purchase; 6 pm, music begins. The Loose Heels‘ country covers continue the series tonight. Free, bring your own chair/blanket. South side of Providence Mount St. Vincent campus. (4831 35th SW)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: GreenStage presents “Taming of the Shrew” at 7 pm in Lincoln Park. Free! (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ART LOUNGE: Highland Park Improvement Club‘s monthly open night for artists starts at 7 pm. Bar’s open! (1116 SW Holden)

‘9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL’: New Twelfth Night Productions show debuts tonight at the West Seattle High School Theater, 7:30 pm. Ticketing info and more here. (3000 California SW)

DEAL, A JERRY GARCIA CELEBRATION: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, $8 cover, 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

LOTS MORE! See it all on our complete calendar.