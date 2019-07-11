West Seattle, Washington

11 Thursday

64℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Summer Fest Eve Thursday, with Junction road closures starting tonight

July 11, 2019 7:55 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:55 AM: Checking in for the last hour of the commute – no alerts or incidents. But remember what starts tonight:

SUMMER FEST ROAD CLOSURES/BUS REROUTES: Tonight (6-ish) through Sunday night (late), streets in the heart of The Junction will close for West Seattle Summer Fest – SW Alaska between 42nd and 44th, California SW between SW Genesee and SW Edmunds (with SW Oregon staying open for west-east traffic). Bus reroutes are linked here.

8:34 AM: Crash reported at Delridge/Holden, per dispatch – 2 vehicles, at least partly blocking, possible injuries.

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Summer Fest Eve Thursday, with Junction road closures starting tonight"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.