TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Summer Fest Eve Thursday, with Junction road closures starting tonight

7:55 AM: Checking in for the last hour of the commute – no alerts or incidents. But remember what starts tonight:

SUMMER FEST ROAD CLOSURES/BUS REROUTES: Tonight (6-ish) through Sunday night (late), streets in the heart of The Junction will close for West Seattle Summer Fest – SW Alaska between 42nd and 44th, California SW between SW Genesee and SW Edmunds (with SW Oregon staying open for west-east traffic). Bus reroutes are linked here.

8:34 AM: Crash reported at Delridge/Holden, per dispatch – 2 vehicles, at least partly blocking, possible injuries.