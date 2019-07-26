TRAFFIC/PARKING ALERT: Why those signs say ‘parade’

If you looked closely at one of the no-parking signs lining part of Harbor Avenue SW, you might have wondered why they say “PARADE,” considering ours was last weekend, and the route was nowhere near Harbor. It’s because Terminal 5 is a storage area for some of the floats participating in the Seafair Torchlight Parade downtown Saturday night. As we’ve shown in past years (2015 here, 2016 here), the floats have headed toward downtown in a convoy on Saturday morning (8-9 am-ish), then back post-parade.