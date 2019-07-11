Summer Fest Eve, West Seattle Art Walk, and more for your Thursday!

(Wednesday sunset photo by Marc Milrod)

Tonight’s the night! Two big multi-event happenings to start with

SUMMER FEST EVE: 6 pm is when California (Genesee to Edmunds) and Alaska (42nd to 44th) close for Summer Fest setup and the pre-festival street party begins! Bubbles, fashion, music, more. Details are in the preview we published last night. We’ll be there for as-it-happens coverage starting around 6 pm (you can check our Twitter feed, too).

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Part of the Summer Fest Eve fun is this month’s Art Walk, 5 pm until late, but remember that there are Art Walk venues outside The Junction, too! The venue list/map – where you’ll find art, as well as where you’ll find food/beverage specials – is here along with previews.

Here’s what else you should know:

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC: Today is the first of five days this month during which Lincoln Park’s outdoor pool will be closed to the public because of swim meets.

HIRING EVENT: Neighborhood House High Point invites people interested in working in its Early Childhood Education program to a hiring event 4-6 pm today:

Neighborhood House is a non-profit agency dedicated to building community and helping families achieve their goals for health, education, and self-sufficiency. We are especially interested in meeting potential preschool teachers, home visitors, and supervisors at this event where candidates can learn about positions and have a short interview so we can get to know each other.

(6400 SW Sylvan Way)

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: 6 pm at Southwest Library, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society co-presents WWWS: “Join us to hear Bainbridge Island educator Roberta Newland and her co-author (and son) John Newland-Thompson discuss their book The Cle Elum Fire of 1918 from Images of America series.” Free. (9010 35th SW)

CRIME/POLICING FOCUS GROUP: 6:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, people who live/work in (or visit!) the Alki area are invited to this focus group on its Microcommunity Policing Plan. How are police doing? What should they be focusing on? Here’s your chance to speak up(2306 42nd SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Modern Daze, Brianna Skye & the Dark Clouds, and Dream Logic, 8 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

FUNK/JAZZ JAM: It’s Parliamentality Presents tonight, 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MUCH MORE! It’s all on our complete calendar.